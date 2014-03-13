Oklahoma State 80, Texas Tech 62: Marcus Smart delivered 18 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and six steals as the Cowboys routed the Red Raiders in the first round of the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City.

Markel Brown scored 20 points and made three 3-pointers as eighth-seeded Oklahoma State (21-11) advances to play top-seeded Kansas (23-8) in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Phil Forte made four 3-pointers while scoring 14 points and Le’Bryan Nash added 10 as the Cowboys won for the fifth time in six games.

Jaye Crockett scored 20 points for ninth-seeded Texas Tech (14-18) despite missing part of the first half with a bone bruise on his right knee. Dejan Kravic added 18 points and 12 rebounds as the Red Raiders lost for the seventh time in eight games.

Oklahoma State is forecasted to be part of the NCAA Tournament field and did all it could to solidify its standing with a strong performance. The Cowboys committed just eight turnovers while forcing Texas Tech into 17 – matching the season high for the Red Raiders – and shot 48.9 percent from the field.

Texas Tech rolled off the first eight points before Oklahoma State started dominating and the Cowboys used a 12-0 run to take a 23-12 advantage with 9:23 left in the half. Brown had 18 points in the half as Oklahoma State took a 46-23 lead into the break and the Cowboys led comfortably the entire second half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oklahoma State was 9-of-22 from 3-point range while the Red Raiders went 1-of-5. … Crockett missed the final 8:43 of the first half with his injury before returning at the start of the second half. … Smart had five steals in the first half as the Cowboys forced 14 Texas Tech miscues.