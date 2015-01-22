Oklahoma State 63, Texas Tech 43: Le‘Bryan Nash scored 16 points as the Cowboys defeated the Red Raiders for the 13th straight time at home.

Phil Forte III scored 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range for Oklahoma State (13-5, 3-3 Big 12), which has won nine of the last 10 meetings. Jeff Newberry recorded 13 points and six rebounds while Michael Cobbins added seven points, eight rebounds and matched a career high with five blocks.

Freshman Keenan Evans scored a season-high 18 points off the bench for Texas Tech (10-9, 0-6), which lost for the eighth time in its last nine games. The Red Raiders, who got eight rebounds from Zach Smith, have lost their Big 12 games by an average of 16.5 points while scoring 85 in their last two.

Texas Tech scored the first eight points and led by as many as nine in the opening 12 minutes before Evans scored nine consecutive points on three 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 27-25. Forte scored nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc and Newberry added eight to help the Cowboys lead 30-25 at the break.

Oklahoma State took control in the second half, extending an eight-point lead to 51-33 as the Red Raiders went nearly 7 1/2 minutes without scoring. Newberry finished the 10-0 run by soaring to dunk an alley-oop pass from Hickey and his 3-pointer extended the advantage to 54-34 with a little more than eight minutes left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Cowboys’ Anthony Hickey Jr. matched a career high with eight assists. ... Nash has scored in double figures in all 17 of his games this season. ... Oklahoma State is 80-4 at Gallagher-Iba Arena against unranked opponents since coach Travis Ford took over for the 2008-09 season.