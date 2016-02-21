Texas Tech 71, Oklahoma State 61

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Texas Tech’s push for the NCAA postseason continued Saturday night when the Red Raiders won their fourth straight, beating Oklahoma State 71-61 in a Big 12 game at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Guard Toddrick Gotcher scored 21 of his game-high 24 points in the second half, leading Tech’s surge to the victory.

The Red Raiders (17-9, 7-7 Big 12) got back to .500 in the conference for the first time since the opening week. Texas Tech had beaten three straight Top 25 teams entering the game, improving their profile in the search for an NCAA Tournament berth.

Gotcher, who scored 18 in Tech’s rally past the Cowboys in the first meeting in Lubbock this season, finished 7 of 10 from the floor with five 3-pointers.

Oklahoma State made a season-high 14 3-pointers but struggled form inside the arc, where they managed just seven made shots. Guard Jeff Newberry led the Cowboys with 16 points and had four of the team’s 3-pointers.

The Cowboys (12-15, 3-11) lost their second straight game.

The score was tied 29-29 at the half after both teams started strong on the offensive end, only to fade late in the half. The Cowboys and Red Raiders combined for just 16 points in the final seven minutes.

Oklahoma State shot just 35.7 percent from the floor in the first half but was boosted by seven 3-pointers. Newberry had three of those and 11 points to lead the Cowboys.

Forward Matthew Temple led Tech with nine first-half points, two off his career high, and he eventually matched his career high of 11.