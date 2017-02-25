Oklahoma State keeps on rolling

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Oklahoma State continued its late-season run on Saturday, downing Texas Tech 80-63 at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Guard Jeffrey Carroll scored 17 points and guards Phil Forte and Jawun Evans each added 15 for the Cowboys, who won for the 10th time in 11 games.

Once 0-6 in the Big 12, Oklahoma State is guaranteed no less than a .500 final record in the conference at 9-7 with two games to play.

The Cowboys, 20-9 overall, started their surge in the first meeting with the Red Raiders, ending their winless start in the league in Lubbock on Jan. 21.

Tech fell to 5-11 in the league, remaining winless in eight conference road games, and 17-12 overall.

Guard Keenan Evans scored 18 points to lead the Red Raiders, who rallied from an 18-point halftime deficit to make things interesting at 53-47 with 13:09 remaining, but the Cowboys eventually stretched the lead back to double digits and rolled to the finish.

Guard Justin Gray was Texas Tech's only scorer in double figures, with 16 points.

Evans, Oklahoma State's leading scorer, was held without a point in the first half, before going for all 15 of his points over the final 20 minutes.

The Cowboys led 45-27 at the half, despite getting only four points from starters Evans, Leyton Hammonds and Mitchell Solomon.

Forte and Carroll did the heavy lifting for Oklahoma State, combining for 27 points on 9-of-16 shooting, but the bench was big, too, providing 14 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Guard Davon Dillard had eight points and two 3-pointers and backup point guard Brandon Averette added four points and two assists.

Oklahoma State used to runs to create distance. The first, a 15-2 spurt, came early, sending the Cowboys in front 19-9. Then they closed the half on a 13-6 spurt.

The Cowboys visit Iowa State on Tuesday, while Texas Tech is back home on Wednesday to face Texas.