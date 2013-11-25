Preview: Texas Tech vs. Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh faces its first real test of the young season Monday against Texas Tech in the semifinals of the Progressive Legends Classic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Panthers improved to 4-0 for the 15th time in the last 16 seasons with Tuesday’s 77-58 victory over Lehigh, while Texas Tech has won two straight following an 11-point loss at Alabama. The winner advances to face Stanford or Houston in Tuesday’s championship game.

The Panthers lost five of their top eight players in minutes from last season, but they’ve been impressive against a soft early season schedule that includes wins over Savannah State, Fresno State and Howard. Pittsburgh leads the ACC in scoring margin at plus-26.3 while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and outrebounding opponents by a plus-18.5 margin. The Panthers take a step up in competition with Texas Tech, which is averaging 41.9 points per game in the paint.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (4-0): Senior forward Talib Zanna, one of the top offensive rebounders in the nation, leads the Panthers in points (15.3) and rebounds (9.0) while shooting 18-of-23 from the field. The Panthers have been encouraged by the continued improvement of sophomore point guard James Robinson, who is averaging 7.3 points and finished Tuesday’s game with 11 assists and no turnovers. Several players on the Panthers have ties to the New York region, including senior forward Lamar Patterson, who has scored in double figures three times this season.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (4-1): Jordan Tolbert scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds in Thursday’s 68-54 win over South Dakota State on Thursday, and the 6-7 forward leads the Red Raiders in points (14.8) and rebounds (eight). Texas Tech struggled in its first test of the season, allowing Alabama to shoot 54.9 percent from the field in a 76-64 loss Nov. 14. New Mexico Junior College transfer Robert Turner has made a strong first impression at point guard while averaging 12.8 points with a team-high 13 assists.

TIP-INS

1. The Panthers have held each of their first four opponents to 58 or fewer points for the first time since 1946-47.

2. Pittsburgh defeated Texas Tech 80-67 in the 2008 Legends Classic semifinals.

3. Texas Tech has had fewer turnovers than its opponent in each of its first five games.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 79, Texas Tech 70