Pittsburgh 76, Texas Tech 53: Lamar Patterson scored 14 of his career-high 23 points in the first half and the Panthers rolled past the Red Raiders in the semifinals of the Progressive Legends Classic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Patterson made eight of his 13 shots from the field, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range, and Cameron Wright added 12 points for Pittsburgh (5-0), which advanced to Tuesday’s title game against Stanford. The Panthers led 41-18 at the half after Texas Tech committed 12 turnovers and missed 18 of its first 24 shots.

Jaye Crockett led the Red Raiders (4-2) with 19 points and six rebounds. Texas Tech, which plays in Houston Tuesday’s third-place game, shot 38.8 percent from the field after entering the game averaging 49.8 percent and 75.2 points.

Pittsburgh led 34-8 after Josh Newkirk’s 3-pointer with just under five minutes left in the first half and were never threatened in its first road game. James Robinson chipped in with nine points and four rebounds for the Panthers, who never trailed.

Crockett scored Texas Tech’s first seven points of the second half to pull the Red Raiders within 43-25, but Pittsburgh quickly responded and led by 26 with just under 10 minutes remaining. Texas Tech guard Robert Turner missed all eight of his shots from the field and is 1-for-15 over his last two games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Texas Tech’s 18 first-half points were the fewest scored in a half since scoring 15 against Baylor in the first half on Feb. 27, 2012. … The Panthers have held each of their first five opponents to 58 or fewer points. … Texas Tech fell to 7-21 all-time against teams from the ACC.