Second-half surge fuels Texas Tech past Richmond

Texas Tech's defense snuffed out Richmond in the second half as the Red Raiders earned a 79-72 victory on the road on Saturday.

The Spiders (5-5) led 37-36 at halftime and trailed 52-49 midway through the second half. But a 24-4 Texas Tech run put Richmond in a hole it could not overcome.

The Spiders rallied late to get within six at 72-66, but Devon Thomas answered with a pair of free throws to end the threat. The Red Raiders made nine of 12 free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Texas Tech (10-1) was led by Zach Smith, who had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Thomas also finished with 17 points, a career high. Aaron Ross added 13 points and Justin Gray added 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Red Raiders, who won their seventh straight game.

Richmond forward Grant Golden fell three times in the first half. He was taken off the court on a stretcher and transported to a nearby hospital.

Initials tests were inconclusive and Golden was held overnight for observation.

Khwan Fore had a personal best-tying 19 points and De'Monte Buckingham had a career high 16 points for Richmond, 13 of which came in the first half.

Texas Tech held a dominating 41-28 advantage in rebounds - with 16 coming on the offensive end.