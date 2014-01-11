Preview: Texas Tech at Texas

Texas Tech and host Texas meet Saturday after similar starts to Big 12 Conference play. Each has a loss to a ranked opponent and a three-point defeat that could have gone the other way. “The areas we’ve been working on, we improved on; we’ve just got to get better,” Red Raiders coach Tubby Smith said in his postgame conference after Monday’s loss to West Virginia. “We’re learning. (Close games are) a lesson. It’s a better lesson, a better teaching tool, if we could just win them.”

The Red Raiders look to Jordan Tolbert to continue his hot streak as they try to snap a 10-game losing streak to the Longhorns while Texas has several players shooting well. Tolbert is averaging 16.5 points and 9.3 rebounds in his last four games while shooting 61.5 percent. Freshman guard Damarcus Croaker hit 7-of-14 from 3-point range in his last two games for the Longhorns while big men Jonathan Holmes and Cameron Ridley are shooting better than 50 percent from the floor this season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Longhorn Network

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (8-7, 0-2 Big 12): Jaye Crockett leads the Red Raiders with 14.1 points and needs two points to reach 1,000. Tolbert averages 12.9 points and a team-high seven rebounds for the Red Raiders, who are 0-3 in road games. The Red Raiders are on pace to set a school record with an average of 38.5 points in the paint, but have struggled on the boards and rank 209th nationally with 34.9 rebounds.

ABOUT TEXAS (11-4, 0-2): Holmes leads five Longhorns in double figures with 13 points and has shot 50 percent or better in seven straight games. Ridley is averaging 13 points on 51.7 percent shooting over his last four games while Isaiah Taylor and Javan Felix each average 11.1 points. The Longhorns, who are 8-2 at home, rank 10th nationally with 42.5 rebounds and have outrebounded 12 opponents this season.

TIP-INS

1. Texas has won 16 of the last 17 meetings dating back to the 2005-06 season, while two of the last three encounters have gone to overtime.

2. Texas Tech has shot at least 70 percent from the free-throw line in a school-record 11 straight games, raising its season average to a league-leading 75.4 percent during that span.

3. Ridley and teammate Prince Ibeh have a combined 68 blocked shots, five more than Texas Tech’s total.

PREDICTION: Texas 70, Texas Tech 65