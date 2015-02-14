Preview: Texas Tech at Texas

Texas coach Rick Barnes knows his team has been written off by most experts, but he believes his underachieving squad is trending upward heading into Saturday’s home contest versus Texas Tech. “It’s all still out there in front of us,” Barnes told reporters. “With injuries, we haven’t had consistency. If we can get that, we can get things done.” The Longhorns have won two in a row following a four-game losing streak and are 31-4 against Texas Tech under Barnes, including a 70-61 win in Lubbock on Jan. 3.

Saturday’s matchup figures to be a low-scoring affair between the Big 12’s lowest-scoring team (Texas Tech) and the Longhorns, who are allowing 59.4 points per game. Texas point guard Javan Felix returned to the lineup for Wednesday’s 66-43 win over TCU after missing the previous two games due to a concussion and made an instant impact. Felix, who scored 16 points against the Horned Frogs and owns a 14-to-3 assist-to-turnover ratio over his last three games, has had three concussions in the past year and said a fourth would end his career.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Longhorn Network

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (12-13, 2-10 Big 12): The Red Raiders shot 33.3 percent in Tuesday’s 73-51 loss to Kansas but received an impressive performance from freshman forward Norense Odiase, who had 13 points and eight rebounds in 27 minutes. Texas Tech played without starting guard Randy Onwuasor, whose status for Saturday’s game is unclear after he was benched against Kansas due to disciplinary reasons. Freshman forward Zach Smith scored 10 points against the Jayhawks and will need another strong effort against the Longhorns’ imposing frontline.

ABOUT TEXAS (16-8, 5-6): Felix’s absence created an opportunity for sophomore guard Kendal Yancy, who has averaged 28.7 minutes over the last three games and scored 12 points against TCU. The Longhorns have struggled all season on the offensive end, but center Cameron Ridley has provided a spark recently with two double-doubles in his last four games. Forward Jonathan Holmes, averaging 11.5 points and 6.4 rebounds, could miss his third consecutive game due to a concussion suffered against Oklahoma State on Feb. 4.

TIP-INS

1. The Longhorns are 16-0 against Texas Tech in Austin under Barnes.

2. Texas Tech is 12-4 in Lubbock and 0-9 away from home.

3. Texas has held its last two opponents – Kansas State and TCU – to an average of 50 points on 30.3 percent shooting.

PREDICTION: Texas 62, Texas Tech 52