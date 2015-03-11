Preview: Texas Tech vs. Texas

There is little margin for error for Texas when it comes to the NCAA Tournament as the seventh-seeded Longhorns open play against 10th-seeded Texas Tech on Wednesday in the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City. Texas is considered a bubble team and a one-and-done in the conference tournament against the last-place team will surely be a death knell. On the other hand, a deep run to the tournament championship game should limit the amount of sweating the Longhorns do on Selection Sunday.

Texas swept Texas Tech in regular season and the Red Raiders lost seven of their last eight games but coach Tubby Smith insists his club is playing better. “Over the last five games, we have made strides,” Smith told reporters. “We are shooting better, we have defended better and we have grown up a lot.” A victory over the Red Raiders would give Longhorns coach Rick Barnes his 15th 20-win campaign in 17 seasons and would send Texas on to play second-seeded Iowa State.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (13-18): Guard Devaugntah Williams (10.6) is the lone player averaging double digits scoring as the Red Raiders are slim in the firepower department. Forward Zach Smith (6.2 points, five rebounds) has played well of late by averaging 8.9 points, five rebounds and shooting 63.5 percent from the field over the last nine games. “If we play within ourselves and cut down on our mistakes, anything can happen in the conference tournament,” Smith told reporters.

ABOUT TEXAS (19-12): The Longhorns lead the nation in blocked shots per game (7.9) as Big 12 Freshman of the Year Myles Turner has rejected 87 – five shy of the school mark – to go with averages of 10.8 points and 6.6 rebounds. Point guard Isaiah Taylor averages a team-best 13.1 points and emerged as the main offensive option with forward Jonathan Holmes experiencing a subpar season with a 10-point average while shooting 38.6 percent from the field. The defense was exceptional in Texas’ last two regular-season games by holding Kansas State and Baylor to a combined 54 points per game.

TIP-INS

1. The Longhorns have won 19 of the past 21 meetings.

2. Texas G Demarcus Holland has scored in double digits in four consecutive games and is averaging 13.3 points during the span.

3. Texas Tech is 0-12 away from home this season.

PREDICTION: Texas 68, Texas Tech 58