Preview: Texas Tech at Texas

Texas looks to continue its surge when the Longhorns host Texas Tech on Saturday. The Longhorns have won six of seven - including three against ranked opponents - to move into a three-way tie for third in the Big 12, one game behind leaders Oklahoma and West Virginia.

An improved defense, which is averaging 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks during the past seven games and a league-best 66.1 points allowed in Big 12 action, has helped the Longhorns climb the league standings. Texas has also gotten steady play from point guard Isaiah Taylor and big strides from center Prince Ibeh since starting center Cameron Ridley’s foot injury in late December. The Red Raiders - who beat Texas in the league opener - snapped a three-game losing streak by beating Oklahoma State in overtime. The Longhorns are 11-1 at home and have won 19 straight against Texas Tech at home.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Longhorn Network

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (13-8, 3-6 Big 12): Devaugntah Williams, who hit the game winner against the Cowboys, leads the Red Raiders at 12 points per game and backcourt mate Toddrick Gotcher adds 11 points. Aaron Ross (12.8 points) and Zach Smith (12 points) are each averaging in double figures in the four games without injured center Norense Odiase (foot). Smith leads Texas Tech in field-goal percentage (50.7) and rebounds (6.8) while Ross comes off the bench to spark the offense.

ABOUT TEXAS (15-7, 6-3): Taylor leads the Longhorns, who average a league-low 10.5 turnovers, with 15.4 points and 5.0 assists. Ibeh is averaging 13 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in his last three games - recording two double-doubles - and is shooting 78.6 percent from the free-throw line during that span. Connor Lammert has also come on strong, hitting 45.5 percent from the 3-point line during the past seven games, including a 3-of-4 performance on the way to 15 points against Baylor.

TIP-INS

1. Taylor’s 48 assists and 10 turnovers in Big 12 play gives him the league’s best assist-to-turnover ratio (4.8).

2. Ross has hit a league-best 96.7 percent from the free-throw line during Big 12 play while the Red Raiders are ranked first in that category (78.9 percent).

3. Ibeh is ranked fourth in school history with 193 blocks, just behind the third-place Ridley (220).

PREDICTION: Texas 72, Texas Tech 62