Preview: Texas Tech at Texas

Texas Tech will try to pick up its first Big 12 road win of the year when it visits longtime rival Texas on Wednesday night. The Red Raiders have lost 20 consecutive games in Austin, a streak that dates back to the 1995-96 season when both teams were in the Southwest Conference.

First-year Texas Tech coach Chris Beard is well aware of his team's road woes -- the Red Raiders are 0-4 away from home in Big 12 play compared to 3-1 at home -- and says limiting mistakes will be a key to snapping the losing streaks. "Any time you play on the road, the first thing you have to do is you've got to give yourself a chance," Beard said at his Tuesday news conference. "You can't beat yourself. The most common way to beat yourself is high turnovers (and) lack-of-effort plays. We're going to have to play extremely hard and well to give ourselves a chance to win." Texas comes in off a tough 59-57 loss at Georgia on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, missing a chance to force overtime when freshman forward Jarrett Allen's mid-range hook shot rolled in and out at the buzzer. "It felt good leaving my hands," Allen said. "It just didn't go down."

TV: 9 p.m., ESPNU

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (15-6, 3-5 Big 12): The Red Raiders are one of the better shooting teams in the Big 12, ranking 13th nationally in field goal percentage (49.7 percent) and 44th in 3-point shooting percentage (38.4). Junior guard Keenan Evans leads the team in scoring (14.2) and has connected on 33-of-73 3-pointers (45.2 percent) while 6-8 junior forward Zach Smith is second in scoring (13.5) while grabbing a team best 7.4 rebounds per game to go along with 31 blocks. Senior forwards Anthony Livingston (11.2 points) and Aaron Ross (10.5) also are averaging in double figures, with Ross shooting a team-best 47.7 percent from 3-point range.

ABOUT TEXAS (8-13, 2-6): The 6-10 Allen, a former McDonald's All-American, has scored in double figures in seven of eight Big 12 contests and is averaging a double-double (14.9 ppg, 11.0 rpg) in league play. He leads the Longhorns in scoring (12.0) and rebounding (8.4) and has also blocked a team-leading 34 shots. Freshman guard Andrew Jones (11.1 points), another former McDonald's All-American, and sophomore guards Kerwin Roach Jr. (10.6) also are averaging in double digits.

TIP-INS

1. Texas is 38-6 against the Red Raiders since the Big 12 began in 1996-97 and has won 21 of the last 24 meetings.

2. Jones, who had a team-high 16 points and a career-high eight assists in the loss at Georgia, is averaging 15.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the last five games.

3. Texas is 2-6 this season in games decided by three points or fewer.

PREDICTION: Texas 83, Texas Tech 77