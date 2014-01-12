Texas 67, Texas Tech 64: Isaiah Taylor had 14 points as the Longhorns earned their first Big 12 victory with a tight win over the visiting Red Raiders.

Javan Felix added 12 points off the bench for Texas (12-4, 1-2), which trailed with 80 seconds left after the Red Raiders’ late rally. Jonathan Holmes had nine points and five rebounds for the Longhorns, who beat Texas Tech for the 11th straight game.

Robert Turner and Jaye Crockett each had 19 points for Texas Tech (8-8, 0-3). Turner hit 3-of-5 from the 3-point line and Dusty Hannahs added a pair of 3s on the way to eight points.

Prince Ibeh’s tip-in gave Texas a 22-17 late in the back-and-forth first half before Texas Tech responded with a 9-2 run, including Hannahs’ 3-pointer with about four minutes left to end the Red Raiders’ 0-of-8 start from the arc. Texas’ Damarcus Croaker and Turner traded 3-pointers in the final 90 seconds as the Red Raiders took the lead into halftime.

Texas had two eight-point leads in the second half, but Turner hit two 3-pointers to help get the Red Raiders back in the game. Turner’s free throws with just over a minute put Texas Tech ahead 64-63, but Cameron Ridley answered with two foul shots on the other end with 30 seconds left and Crockett missed a 15-footer in the final seconds.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Texas Tech led 33-32 at halftime, its first halftime lead in a true road game since Jan. 5, 2013. ... Texas freshman G Martez Walker made his first start but left the game with 16:34 left in the second half after a hard fall under the basket. ... Crockett became the 36th Red Raider to reach 1,000 career points.