Texas Tech 59, Texas 53: Jaye Crockett had 22 points and 10 rebounds as the host Red Raiders knocked off the Longhorns in Big 12 play.

Jordan Tolbert added 11 points and three steals as Texas Tech (14-17, 6-12) halted a six-game losing streak. Crockett was 9-of-13 from the field and posted his 18th career double-double as the Red Raiders prevailed for only the fourth time in their last 39 games against Texas.

Martez Walker scored 13 points and Cameron Ridley added 12 for the Longhorns (22-9, 11-7), who are just 4-5 over their last nine games. Leading scorer Jonathan Holmes played despite knee soreness and had only seven points to go with seven rebounds.

Crockett’s putback dunk capped a 10-1 run surge that saw Texas Tech take a 49-46 lead with 4:47 remaining. Crockett drained a 3-pointer to make it 52-48 with 1:54 left and Tolbert followed with one from the left corner to make it a seven-point margin and the Longhorns were unable to get closer than four in the final minute.

Texas shot just 33.3 percent in the first half but possessed a 23-21 lead at the break. Back-to-back baskets by Tolbert gave the Red Raiders a 31-27 lead early in the second half and Texas later used a 9-1 burst to take a six-point lead with under 11 minutes to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Texas Tech’s 14 wins are the most for the program since going 19-16 in 2009-10. … The Longhorns were only 4-of-18 from 3-point range and Texas Tech missed its first 10 attempts before Crockett and Tolbert hit their back-to-back clutch shots. … Tolbert finished the game with exactly 1,000 career points, making him the 37th player in school history to reach the milestone.