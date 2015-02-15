FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas 56, Texas Tech 41
February 15, 2015 / 3:21 AM / 3 years ago

Texas 56, Texas Tech 41

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Texas 56, Texas Tech 41: Freshman Myles Turner had 25 points and 12 rebounds as the Longhorns continued their dominance of the visiting Red Raiders with a convincing win.

Turner was 10-of-13 from the field and added three blocks for Texas (17-8, 6-6 Big 12), which has won three in a row following a four-game losing streak. The Longhorns completed a regular-season sweep of the Red Raiders and improved to 32-4 against Texas Tech under coach Rick Barnes - including 17-0 in Austin.

Robert Turner led Texas Tech (12-14, 2-11) with 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting while Toddrick Gotcher had nine points and four steals. Norense Odiase, Zach Smith and Devaugntah Williams scored six points apiece as the Red Raiders fell to 0-10 away from home.

Jonathan Holmes’ 3-pointer closed the first half and capped an 11-0 run as Texas took a 29-19 lead into the break. Myles Turner, who came within one point of his season high, scored four straight points to give Texas a 42-31 advantage with just under 11 minutes remaining.

Williams drained one of his two 3-pointers with just over five minutes left to cut the deficit to 47-41 before Texas closed the game on a 9-0 run. Javan Felix and Connor Lammert chipped in six points apiece for the Longhorns, who held Texas Tech to 33.3 percent shooting.

GAME NOTEBOOK: No free throws were attempted by either team in the first half. Texas finished 11-of-19 from the foul line compared to 2-of-3 for the Red Raiders… Holmes returned after missing two games due to a concussion and collected five points and four rebounds. … Odiase added six rebounds, four assists and two blocks before fouling out with 2:20 to play.

