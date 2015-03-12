Texas 65, Texas Tech 53: Cameron Ridley had 14 points and eight rebounds as the seventh-seeded Longhorns cruised past the 10th-seeded Red Raiders in the first round of the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City.

Kendal Yancy scored 13 points and Isaiah Taylor added 12 points and seven assists for Texas (20-12), which advances to play second-seeded Iowa State in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Jonathan Holmes added nine points and eight rebounds and Connor Lammert contributed seven points and nine rebounds as the Longhorns defeated Texas Tech for the 20th time in the last 22 meetings.

Toddrick Gotcher scored 12 points to pace the Red Raiders (13-19), who lost for the eighth time in nine games. Norense Odiase and Robert Turner each added 11 points.

Yancy’s three-point play followed by a layup from Holmes gave Texas a 16-point lead with 12:30 remaining. Ridley had three inside hoops in less than 2 1/2 minutes as the lead grew to 17 and Yancy added a jumper to make it 61-42 before Texas Tech cut into the margin in the final minutes.

Texas led by as many as eight in the first half before Texas Tech pulled within three points on Turner’s 3-pointer with 1:30 remaining before the Longhorns took a 30-26 lead into the break. The Red Raiders trailed by four early in the second half before Texas started pulling away with nine straight points.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Texas collected 17 offensive rebounds while possessing a 39-24 edge. … The Red Raiders went 0-13 away from home this season. … Longhorns G Javan Felix (ankle) departed in the first half and returned midway through the second.