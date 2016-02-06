Texas 69, Texas Tech 59

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas guard Javan Felix scored 20 points and point guard Isaiah Taylor added 13 and eight assists as the surging Longhorns outlasted upset-minded Texas Tech 69-59 on Saturday in Big 12 Conference play and won their fourth straight game.

The Longhorns shrugged off a ragged first 15 minutes and early foul trouble on Taylor and center Prince Ibeh to post their seventh victory in their past eight games and to avenge a loss earlier in the season to Texas Tech.

Guard Kerwin Roach, Jr. added 12 points for Texas (16-7, 7-3 Big 12). The Longhorns scored 34 points in the paint despite getting almost nothing from their post players -- Ibeh went without a point (or even a shot) and backup center/forward Shaquille Claire managed just four points.

The Red Raiders (13-9, 3-7), who lost for the fourth straight game and the eighth time in nine games since beating Texas on Jan. 2, were led by guard Kennan Evans’ 14 points. Forward Aaron Ross added 11 points for Texas Tech.

Both teams started slowly but Tech continually had the answer to every question Texas posed through the first 18 and a half minutes of the first half. The Red Raiders never solved Felix, who scored Texas’ first eight points and had 14 in the first half.

Texas outshot Tech 50-38 percent in the first half and hit five 3-pointers to the Red Raiders’ two but couldn’t find separation in the first 20 minutes. It was a 7-0 run over final 1:57 that allowed the Longhorns a 36-30 lead at halftime.

Tech got to within one point, 40-39, on a layup by guard Justin Gray with 15:26 to play but never got that close again.

Six of Texas’ final eight regular-season games are against teams ranked in the top 17, beginning with a trip to top-ranked Oklahoma on Monday.