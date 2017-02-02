Davis' late 3-pointer helps Texas defeat Texas Tech

Eric Davis Jr. scored 15 points, including the deciding 3-point basket with 29 seconds to play, as Texas knocked off Texas Tech 62-58 on Wednesday in a Big 12 Conference game at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin.

A free throw by Texas Tech's Anthony Livingston with 53 seconds to play tied the game at 58 before Davis poured in his deciding shot from the deep right corner. Livingston missed a 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining and the Longhorns' Andrew Jones added a free throw two seconds later to cement the victory.

Texas (9-13, 3-6 Big 12) was led by freshman center Jarrett Allen's 19 points and eight rebounds while Jones added 11 for the Longhorns. Texas outshot Tech 46.2 percent to 35.6 percent.

The Red Raiders got 15 points from Keenan Evans, 14 from Livingston and 12 from Niem Stevenson.

Texas Tech trailed 12-11 at the 11:31 mark of the first half before forging a 11-2 run that sent it to a 22-14 lead with 6:16 to play in the half. But Texas responded with a spurt of its own, outscoring the Red Raiders 14-4 through the remainder of the half, taking a 28-26 lead with 33 seconds left on a ringing 3-pointer by Jones.

Allen led all scorers in the half with 10 points while Livingston and Stevenson paced the Red Raiders with five points apiece.

Both teams shot 11 for 30 from the field in the half but Texas made three 3 (of 11) 3-pointers while Tech was 2 of 9 from long distance. The Red Raiders outrebounded Texas 23-17.

Jones' 3-pointer at the 15:13 mark of the second half pushed the Longhorns' lead to 41-30 and highlighted an 11-4 run by Texas to start the half. But the Red Raiders persisted, tying the game at 50 on two free throws by Stevenson with 6:50 to play and taking a 53-50 lead on the ensuing possession on a 3-pointer by Stevenson.

Davis' layup with 1:27 to play allowed Texas to regain the lead at 58-57 and set the stage for the finish.