Preview: Texas Tech at Texas Christian

Texas Tech will visit in-state rival Texas Christian on Saturday just three days removed from knocking off No. 13 Baylor. The Red Raiders ended a three-game skid and earned their first Big 12 win of the season behind solid play from their starting five, all of who scored in double figures. The Horned Frogs, meanwhile, are still in search of their first conference win and find themselves in the midst of a four-game slump under head coach Trent Johnson.

“It’s really disappointing...we are in a situation now where we have a lot of opportunities ahead of us versus good teams and good players,” Johnson told reporters following Wednesday’s loss to then-No. 8 Oklahoma State. “We’re soft right now,” echoed TCU forward Amric Fields. “At heart, we’re a really tough team...we just need to show it.”

TV: 6 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (9-8, 1-3 Big 12): Forward Jaye Crockett has been the driving force for Texas Tech, averaging 14.7 points on the season and 17.4 over the last five games. Crockett’s shooting percentage of 58 ranks fifth in the Big 12 and is preceded by teammate Jordan Tolbert, who ranks third with a clip of 59.6. In Wednesday’s win, the Red Raiders earned their first victory against a ranked opponent since 2009.

ABOUT TEXAS CHRISTIAN (9-7, 0-4 Big 12): The Horned Frogs were blown out by margins of 26 and 32 points in their last two games against Baylor and Oklahoma State. Fields is averaging 14.2 over the last five games and has complemented leading scorer Kyan Anderson on the court. Anderson is averaging 11 points during TCU’s four-game skid and finished with eight points against the Cowboys - his second lowest total of the season.

TIP-INS

1. Texas Tech leads the Big 12 in free-throw percentage (74.8).

2.The Red Raiders have won the last two meetings against the Horned Frogs.

3. Anderson ranks fifth in the Big 12 in assists (4.8) but has 10 over the last three games.

PREDICTION: Texas Tech 74, Texas Christian 66