(Updated: Minor edits.)

Texas Tech 60, Texas Christian 49: Robert Turner scored all 12 of his points in the second half to lift the Red Raiders over the host Horned Frogs.

Dusty Hannahs scored 13 points off the bench and Dejan Kravic had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Texas Tech (10-8, 2-3 Big 12), which snapped a 12-game skid on the road. Jaye Crockett had a game-high 11 rebounds and Toddrick Gotcher added eight points.

Amric Fields finished with 15 points and eight rebounds while Karviar Shepherd had 15 points and seven boards for Texas Christian (9-8, 0-5), which has dropped five in a row. Kyan Anderson added seven points but struggled on 1-of-12 shooting.

The Red Raiders held a 14-point advantage midway through the first half until it was quickly dismissed by the Horned Frogs in the five minutes leading to intermission. Brandon Parrish capped off a 15-0 run with a 3-pointer before the break as TCU grabbed its first lead at 24-23 despite shooting 5-of-24 in the opening half.

Texas Tech held the edge in the second half, but the Horned Frogs kept it to single digits thanks to frequent trips to the charity stripe. Turner took over with two-plus minutes remaining, scoring six points down the stretch, and the Red Raiders were able to fend off the late rally.

GAME NOTEBOOK: TCU is the only team remaining without a conference win in the Big 12. ... The Red Raiders had their first back-to-back Big 12 wins since February 2011. ... Crockett, who leads the team in scoring on the season with 14.7 points, was held in check with six points.