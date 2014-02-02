(Updated: ADDED “two steals” to Crockett’s line in first sentence of second graph REWORDED clause in first sentence; CHANGED “less than a minute” to “about 2 1/2 minutes” and REWORDED “7-3 run” to “scored seven of the final 10 points of the game” in second sentence - all in fourth graph CHANGED “once” to “twice” (first-half leads) and “nine” to “11” (first-half turnovers) in fifth graph)

Texas Tech 60,Texas Christian 54: Dejan Kravic scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half to rally the host Red Raiders past the stubborn Horned Frogs, who lost their eighth in a row.

Jaye Crockett added 15 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks for Texas Tech (11-11, 3-6 Big 12), which snapped a three-game skid despite hitting just 1-of-16 beyond the arc. Dusty Hannahs chipped in 11 points off the bench and sophomore Toddrick Gotcher added nine points and a game-high eight rebounds.

Kyan Anderson finished with a game-high 22 points, including three 3-pointers, and was 7-of-8 from the foul line for TCU (9-11, 0-8). Amric Fields had nine points and seven rebounds for the Horned Frogs, who fell for the second time in 10 days to the Red Raiders.

TCU, which played without center Karviar Shepherd and had limited players available, watched Jarvis Ray foul out in the final minutes, but hung tough the entire game to only trail 53-51 with about 2 1/2 minutes left. Texas Tech, which made an 8-0 run midway through the second half to tie it at 40, scored seven of the final 10 points of the game to hang on for the win.

Anderson scored 13 of his points in a perfect first half, going 3-of-3 from the floor while hitting both of his 3-point attempts and all five of his free throws to carry the Horned Frogs, who hit only six of their other 18 field-goal attempts. The Red Raiders went 1-of-10 from 3-point range in the first half, when they led only twice, but hung close by forcing 11 turnovers to only trail 28-27 at the half after Anderson scored 11 of TCU’s final 13 points before the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: TCU lost for only the second time in nine games where it led at halftime. ¦ Texas Tech snapped a 13-game losing streak in the month of February, dating to 2012. ¦ TCU outrebounded Texas Tech 26-24 despite playing without leading rebounder Shepherd, who suited up but sat out with an injured hand.