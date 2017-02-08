TCU edges Texas Tech on late free throw

Alex Robinson made a free throw with one second remaining to lift TCU to a 62-61 victory over Texas Tech in a Big 12 game on Tuesday night at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Jaylen Fisher scored 17 points, JD Miller 15 and Vladimir Brodziansky 14 for TCU (17-7, 6-5 Big 12).

Keenan Evans scored 20 points, Anthony Livingston added 14 points and Zach Smith had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Texas Tech (16-8, 4-7).

TCU led by one at the half after trailing by as many as 11 points in the first half.

The Horned Frogs went up by four early in the second half before the Red Raiders staged an 11-2 run to take a 40-35 lead on a 3-pointer by Livingston.

TCU took a 51-50 lead on two free throws by Robinson and went up 59-58 on a 3-pointer by Miller with just under two minutes to play. The Red Raiders went ahead on a layup by Livingston, but the Horned Frogs reclaimed the lead on two free throws by Brodziansky.

TCU tied the score on a free throw by Evans with 14 seconds to play, but a foul on Evans sent Robinson to the free throw line with one second left.

Texas Tech outscored TCU 8-0 over the first four minutes and took a 10-2 lead on a basket by Smith. The Red Raiders went up 19-9 on a 3-pointer by Evans and stretched the lead to 12 on a layup by Smith, but the Horned Frogs battled back.

Fisher and Desmond Bane made 3-pointers to fuel a 9-0 run that cut Texas Tech's lead to three. The Red Raiders re-established a nine-point lead with just over three minutes to play in the first half, but the Horned Frogs closed the half with a 10-0 run to carry a 30-29 advantage into the break.