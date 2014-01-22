Preview: Texas Tech at West Virginia

Texas Tech will try to exact revenge on West Virginia while winning its third straight game when it visits the Mountaineers in a Big 12 tussle Wednesday. West Virginia prevailed 89-86 in overtime in the season’s first meeting Jan. 6 but has lost three straight since, including a 78-56 setback at Kansas State on Saturday. While the Mountaineers have been up and down, junior point guard Juwan Staten has raised his game to become one of the top all-around players in the conference.

“He’s pretty much been doing it all year,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins told the Daily Athenaeum about Staten, who averages 17.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and a Big 12-best 5.9 assists. “He’s playing with a lot of confidence, and his understanding of what I want him to do is very, very good. He’s playing at a high level right now.” The Red Raiders are coming off a 60-49 victory at Texas Christian on Saturday, which came on the heels of an 82-72 triumph over then-No. 13 Baylor on Jan. 15. “You have to continually validate that you are doing things well and you have to do that in a game,‘’ Texas Tech coach Tubby Smith told the Dallas Morning News.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big 12 Network

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (10-8, 2-3 Big 12): The Red Raiders have won consecutive Big 12 games for the first time since 2011, and Dejan Kravic was a big reason. The 7-foot center from London, Ontario, averaged 13 points and 9.9 rebounds in 35.5 minutes in the two contests - well above his season numbers of 7.1, 4.6 and 20.3 - and also matched a career high with five blocks against TCU. Kravic complements a frontcourt which already features 6-7 forwards Jaye Crockett (team-best 14.2 points per game, 6.4 rebounds) and Jordan Tolbert (12.1 points, team-high 6.6 rebounds), who combined for 33 points and 16 rebounds in the first encounter.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (10-8, 2-3): While Staten is fourth in the Big 12 in scoring, teammate Eron Harris - a 6-3 sophomore guard - is third at 17.6 points per game.

The duo combined for 37 points on 10-for-22 shooting against Kansas State, but their teammates were 6-for-27 from the floor en route to the Mountaineers’ most lopsided loss of the season. While West Virginia needs more from others such as sophomore guard Terry Henderson (11.6 points), it must improve defensively as Kansas State shot 54.9 percent while Texas converted 52.7 percent of its field goals in an 80-69 victory Jan. 13.

TIP-INS

1. The Mountaineers have won all eight games this season when holding their opponent to 69 or fewer points.

2. The Red Raiders are averaging 37.1 points in the paint, the highest average in program history. The 1995-96 team finished at 34.3 points.

3. After Texas Tech, West Virginia plays six straight games against ranked teams in addition to a matchup with Kansas State, which sits one spot outside the USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 75, Texas Tech 72