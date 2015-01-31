Preview: Texas Tech at West Virginia

West Virginia’s aggressive defense doesn’t always promote pretty basketball, but the No. 17 Mountaineers - who host Texas Tech on Saturday - don’t care as long as they are winning. The Mountaineers lead the country with 12.6 steals and a plus-9.7 turnover margin but are also ranked fourth in fouls per game and sometimes lose control on the offensive end. “When you play defense the way we do, you tend to get in a rush on offense and get in a mode where you try to play hard and you end up rushing everything because you’re trying to create havoc on the defensive end,” guard Juwan Staten told the Charleston Daily Mail. “We need to learn to slow down on offense and run plays ... so we can continue to execute. I think when we finally grasp that, our offense will get a lot better.”

Texas Tech followed its big win against Iowa State with a 45-point loss to Oklahoma, the third time in four games the Red Raiders were held to fewer than 44 points. The Red Raiders have committed double-digit turnovers in every Big 12 game, including a season-high 22 in the first meeting with West Virginia. The Mountaineers enter the weekend tied with Iowa State for second place in the Big 12 Conference and a game behind Kansas, which West Virginia still has to play twice.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (11-10, 1-7 Big 12): Junior transfer Devaugntah Williams leads the young Red Raiders with 10.6 points and senior Robert Turner chips in 8.8 points. The next two top scorers - freshmen Justin Gray and Norense Odiase - each add 6.7 points. The Red Raiders’ ineffective offense is ranked at the bottom of the Big 12 in most categories, including scoring (54 points), shooting (32.9 percent) and rebound margin (minus-3.2).

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (17-3, 5-2): Staten leads the Mountaineers with 14.9 points and has a 2.5 assist-to-turnover ratio. Devin Williams adds 11 points and a team-best eight rebounds, Jonathan Holton chips in 9.4 points and six rebounds and freshman Jevon Carter has a team-high 42 steals. The Mountaineers, who have forced more than 20 turnovers 14 times, use a deep bench as the personal fouls tend to pile up.

TIP-INS

1. West Virginia leads the country in road and neutral wins with a 10-1 record in those games. The rest of the Big 12 is a combined 34-35 away from home.

2. The Mountaineers rank last in the Big 12 in field-goal defense (44.2 percent) but first in scoring margin (plus-13.2).

3. West Virginia has won all five regular-season meetings since joining the Big 12 Conference, including a 78-67 win on Jan. 5.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 70, Texas Tech 58