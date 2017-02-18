West Virginia missed its chance to win the Big 12 regular-season title with an 84-80 overtime loss at No. 3 Kansas on Monday but resumes pursuit of the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the conference tournament when it hosts Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon. The No. 12 Mountaineers, who are tied for third with Iowa State, control their own destiny with games remaining against second-place Baylor and the Cyclones.

The Red Raiders, who upset No. 4 Baylor 84-78 on Monday for their third victory in the last eight games, play their third consecutive contest against a ranked team since losing to Kansas 80-79 last Saturday. “I think them and Oklahoma State are playing as well as anyone in the league,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins told reporters about Texas Tech. “They are on a heck of a roll. ... They play very physical. They play the game the right way.” The Red Raiders prevailed in the first meeting of the season 77-76 in overtime on senior forward Anthony Livingston's 3-pointer with 4.6 seconds left for their first victory in the last seven encounters with the Mountaineers. West Virginia leads the country in turnovers forced with 21.9 per game while Texas Tech commits the 19th-fewest in the country (entering Friday) at 10.9, recording 13 against West Virginia in the last meeting.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (17-9, 5-8 Big 12): Junior guard Keenan Evans (team-best 15.2 points per game) averaged 22.7 over the last three games while making 20-of-35 shots from the field to raise his field goal percentage to 49.4 percent. Junior forward Zach Smith (13.2 points, club-high 7.6 rebounds) grabbed only one board against Baylor after recording double-doubles in his previous two games and averaging 10 rebounds in the prior five contests. Livingston averages 10.7 points while senior forward Aaron Ross (9.7 points), junior forward Justin Gray (8.7 points, 5.5 rebounds) and junior guard Niem Stevenson (8.4 points) add scoring depth.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (20-6, 8-5): Sophomore forward Esa Ahmad recorded 20 points and seven rebounds against Kansas to raise his team-leading scoring average to 11.9. Senior guard Tarik Phillip (9.6 points) scored 18 and registered a career-high six steals Monday while Nathan Adrian (10.8 points, club-most 6.4 rebounds) had 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Junior guard Jevon Carter (11.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists) was seventh nationally in steals entering Friday's games with 2.9 per contest while junior guard Daxter Miles Jr. (9.2 points) scored a total of six in the last two contests.

TIP-INS

1. The Mountaineers are 6-1 in Big 12 home games this season - including blowout victories over Kansas and Baylor - while the Red Raiders are winless in six road conference contests, although the last three were by a combined nine points.

2. West Virginia, which forces opponents to turn the ball over on 28.9 percent of their possessions, nearly causes more turnovers (569) than opponents made field goals (576) this season.

3. The Mountaineers are 2-6 in games decided by seven points or fewer this season while Texas Tech is 6-7.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 76, Texas Tech 65