West Virginia 87, Texas Tech 81: Terry Henderson scored 20 of his career-high 28 points in the second half as the host Mountaineers snapped a three-game slide.

Juwan Staten recorded 16 points, seven assists and five rebounds while Eron Harris scored 15 for West Virginia (11-8, 3-3 Big 12), which won for the first time since an 89-86 overtime victory at Texas Tech on Jan. 6. The teams combined to shoot 59 percent from 3-point range and 83 percent from the free-throw line.

Dusty Hannahs registered a career-high 25 points on 8-for-9 shooting - 7-for-7 from beyond the arc - and six assists for the Red Raiders (10-9, 2-4). Jaye Crockett added 16 points and six rebounds, Toddrick Gotcher scored all 15 of his points in the first half and Robert Turner had 13 for Texas Tech.

Gotcher and Hannahs combined for 14 points during a 16-0 run which put the Red Raiders ahead 26-20, but the Mountaineers reclaimed a 40-39 lead at the break. Henderson scored 10 in the first 3:30 of the second half to help stretch the lead to nine before Hannahs scored eight straight Texas Tech points to cut the deficit to two.

Henderson answered with eight straight West Virginia points to help the Mountaineers take a 69-62 lead with a little more than nine minutes remaining. Hannahs responded with a 3-pointer, but West Virginia increased its advantage to 75-65 with 6:47 to play and didn’t led the margin slip below four the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The teams combined to make 13-of-18 from 3-point range and 20-for-24 from the free throw line in the first half, but shot 27.8 percent from the floor inside the arc. ... Texas Tech’s Dejan Kravic, a 7-foot senior center, made his first career 3-pointer on his second attempt when he sank a one-handed fling from the corner off an inbound pass from Hannahs at the buzzer to end the first half. ... The Red Raiders were coming off consecutive conference victories for the first time since 2011.