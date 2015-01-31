FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
West Virginia 77, Texas Tech 58
#Intel
January 31, 2015 / 7:36 PM / 3 years ago

West Virginia 77, Texas Tech 58

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CHANGES “career-high” to “tied a career high with” in graph 3 CHANGES run and wording in first sentence AND REMOVES double Texas Tech mention in graph 4 CORRECTS spelling of “Virginia” in graph 5 Light editing throughout recap)

No. 17 West Virginia 77, Texas Tech 58: Devin Williams went 7-of-9 from the floor en route to 18 points and eight rebounds as the Mountaineers pulled away from the visiting Red Raiders.

Daxter Miles Jr. added 12 points and three steals while Juwan Staten had 11 points and five assists for West Virginia (18-3, 6-2 Big 12). Gary Browne chipped in 10 points for the Mountaineers, who shot 48.1 percent from the floor.

Robert Turner had all of his 18 points in the first half, helping Texas Tech (11-11, 1-8) stay close at the break. Aaron Ross tied a career high with 13 points off the bench for the Red Raiders, who had a season-high 26 turnovers and 16 made baskets.

The Mountaineers were in the midst of a 13-0 surge and led 28-14 when Texas Tech freshman Norense Odiase was ejected for going after Brandon Watkins after a hard foul against Turner with 5:41 left in the first half. The Red Raiders finished the half on a 17-7 run – including the last eight from Turner - to cut the lead to 37-31 by halftime.

The Red Raiders committed 11 turnovers in less than seven minutes as West Virginia opened the second half with a 16-2 run to build a 20-point lead. Williams, who had the Mountaineers’ first five points of the second half, hit back-to-back baskets to push the lead to 64-43 with less than nine minutes left while Jaysean Paige, Miles Jr. and Chase Connor hit 3-pointers down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: West Virginia entered the weekend leading the country with 12.6 steals and has at least eight in every game. ... Texas Tech has lost 13 straight games away from home. ... Red Raiders leading scorer Devaugntah Williams was held to two points and Odiase was scoreless when he was ejected.

