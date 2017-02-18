MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Jevon Carter scored 24 points and Daxter Miles provided two put-backs in double-overtime as No. 9 West Virginia overcame another late-game meltdown to defeat Texas Tech 83-74 on Saturday.

Elijah Macon produced a season-high 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Mountaineers (21-6, 9-5 Big 12), who failed to hold a six-point lead in the final 1:12 of regulation.

That came on the heels of Monday's loss at Kansas in which West Virginia squandered a 14-point cushion in the final 2:45.

Texas Tech point guard Keenan Evans, whose fall-away 3-pointer with 4.6 seconds left in regulation tied it at 64, matched his career best with 28 points.

Evans had another chance at the end of the first overtime. But after Carter's free throw tied it at 70-all with 19.9 seconds, Evans dribbled out the clock before lofting an 18-foot air ball.

Niem Stevenson scored 17 points for Texas Tech (17-10, 5-9), though he was scoreless after intermission and missed his final five shots.

Tarik Philip finished with 15 points, six assists and four steals for West Virginia. Miles had 11 points, including a tip-in followed by a put-back dunk to make it 78-72.

The Red Raiders committed 13 of their 20 turnovers after halftime, almost negating 68 percent second-half shooting.

Carter's big offensive performance seemingly had the Mountaineers in good shape to put the game away in the second half. He freed himself for a step-back 17-footer and moments later added a turnaround jumper after pump-faking Texas Tech's top shot-blocker Zach Smith, part of a 14-4 run.

Macon also was a huge factor. During one frantic sequence in which the big forward looked winded and raised his hand to ask out, he scored three straight baskets on post spins to put West Virginia up 56-49.

Stevenson's 5-of-7 first-half shooting included 3-of-3 from long range. On four occasions he either tied the score or put Texas Tech ahead, including a late 3-pointer that led to a 33-31 halftime edge.

NOTES: The Red Raiders entered Saturday committing the 19th-fewest turnovers nationally (10.8 per game). ... Press Virginia was forcing 21.8 turnovers per game, tops in Division I. ... Texas Tech dropped its ninth straight Big 12 road game dating to last February.