Preview: Toledo at Boston College

Boston College looks to avoid its first 0-3 start in 50 years when it hosts Toledo on Thursday night in the 2K Sports Classic. The Eagles have suffered a pair of setbacks to regional rivals in Providence and Massachusetts to start the season, giving up an average of 84.0 points in the process. Ryan Anderson had 22 points and seven rebounds in a 13-point loss to the Minutemen on Sunday.

The Rockets got things started with an easy 102-55 win over NAIA opponent Northwest Ohio on Saturday. Rian Pearson led six players in double figures with 19 points as Toledo began a season of promise with an electric offensive performance, shooting 62.7 percent from the floor. The Rockets are one of the favorites in the MAC after a 15-win campaign last season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3.com

ABOUT TOLEDO (1-0): Pearson is one of four starters returning for head coach Tod Kowalczyk, each of whom contributed in the opener. Julius Brown had 13 points and eight assists, Matt Smith came off the bench to score nine points in 15 minutes and Nathan Boothe had six points and eight boards. Transfer Justin Drummond showed that he will be a contributor as well, pouring in 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (0-2): The Eagles were exceptionally young and inexperienced last season, but that is no longer the case, which makes the team’s struggles down the stretch in games a bit surprising. Boston College has been outscored 109-84 after halftime in its two games, which includes an overtime period in the loss to Providence. Anderson leads the way with 21.5 points per game, and guard Olivier Hanlan has been productive as well with a 21.0 average.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Eagles last opened a season with three straight defeats in 1963 under head coach Bob Cousy.

2. As part of the 2K Sports Classic, Boston College will later face Connecticut at Madison Square Garden and then either Indiana or Washington.

3. This marks the first meeting between the programs.

PREDICTION: Boston College 78, Toledo 74