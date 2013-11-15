Toledo 95, Boston College 92: Julius Brown had 23 points, including a go-ahead jumper in the final minute, as the visiting Rockets rallied to keep the Eagles winless.

Brown also had 10 assists and three steals for Toledo (2-0), which erased an eight-point deficit in the final three-plus minutes to stun the Conte Forum crowd. Justin Drummond had 20 points and Nathan Boothe chipped in 17 as the Rockets shot 57.1 percent from the floor.

Olivier Hanlan had 13 of his 18 points in the second half to pace Boston College, which fell to 0-3 for the first time since 1963. Ryan Anderson and Joe Rahon had 15 apiece.

Rahon’s difficult reverse layup in traffic gave the Eagles an 84-76 advantage with 3:38 left, but Drummond answered with a 3-pointer and had a pair of free throws with 1:18 to go to forge an 86-86 tie. Brown buried a jumper moments later to snap the tie and Toledo went 7-for-8 from the line in the final 37 seconds to survive a three-point play by Patrick Heckmann, who also missed a foul shot with eight seconds left that would have tied it.

Boston College opened up a tight first half with a 10-2 run midway through and took its largest lead at 44-32 on Eddie Odio’s 3-pointer with 4:34 left. J.D. Weatherspoon had a pair of hoops to help Toledo get within eight points at the break and Brown had a layup and an assist to Boothe to cut the Rockets’ deficit to 52-48 early in the second half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Boston College made its first 14 free throws and finished 33-for-40. ... The Eagles held a 21-10 advantage on the boards in the first half. Toledo won that battle by a 21-6 margin after the break. ... Weatherspoon finished with 13 points while Garland Owens chipped in 12 for Boston College.