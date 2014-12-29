Preview: Toledo at Duke

Duke has dispatched every challenger so far, and the second-ranked Blue Devils eye two more chances to prepare for this weekend’s ACC opener. Duke hosts Toledo on Monday in its first game since defeating defending national champion Connecticut on Dec. 18, before hosting Wofford on Wednesday in advance of Saturday’s conference matchup with Boston College. The Duke freshman class, led by Jahlil Okafor, has sparked an offense ranked fifth nationally in field-goal percentage.

The first-year trio of Okafor, Justise Winslow and Tyus Jones has combined to average 40.3 points – 47.2 percent of Duke’s average of 85.4 points – 16.7 rebounds and 8.7 assists. The Blue Devils have won all 10 of their games by double figures, beating Michigan State, No. 6 Wisconsin and UConn by 10 points apiece. The Rockets come in riding a five-game winning streak and fared well in November losses to VCU (nine-point defeat) and Oregon (10-point loss), but have lost their past 10 matchups against ranked teams dating to 2003.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT TOLEDO (7-4): The Rockets have averaged 81.5 points in their past four games and rank second in the MAC and 32nd nationally in scoring at 77.5 points per game. Senior guard Julius Brown ranks second in the conference in 3-point shooting (52.5 percent) and third in scoring (15.9 points), leading an attack featuring four scorers averaging double figures. Toledo ranks sixth nationally in free-throw shooting at 76.7 percent.

ABOUT DUKE (10-0): Okafor is sixth in the country in shooting, hitting 65.2 percent of his attempts, but only took five shots in scoring 12 points against UConn. Jones scored 21 points against the Huskies and 22 points in the Dec. 3 victory over Wisconsin, and is tied for second in the ACC in assists (5.3 per contest) while Winslow is third on the team in scoring at 12 points per game. Duke is 10-0 for the 19th time in school history.

TIP-INS

1. Duke has won its past 38 home games, the nation’s longest current streak.

2. The Blue Devils have won by an average of 25.2 points, tied for the third-best scoring margin in the nation.

3. Brown is 19-of-30 from 3-point range during Toledo’s winning streak.

PREDICTION: Duke 87, Toledo 69