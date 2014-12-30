FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 30, 2014 / 2:21 AM / 3 years ago

Duke 86, Toledo 69

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 2 Duke 86, Toledo 69: Jahlil Okafor scored a career-high 27 points – including seven in a row early in the second half – as the host Blue Devils put away the pesky Rockets to remain unbeaten.

Duke (11-0) extended its winning streak at Cameron Indoor Stadium to 39 games thanks in large part to the freshman Okafor, who made 12-of-15 shots from the field and pulled down eight rebounds. Quinn Cook added 20 points and Tyus Jones scored 15 points with eight assists.

Julius Brown scored 19 points on 9-of-17 shooting and Justin Drummond added 14 points for Toledo (7-5), which survived a rough start to trail by four points at halftime. J.D. Weatherspoon added 14 points and eight rebounds as the Rockets’ five-game winning streak ended.

The Rockets drew within three points on Brown’s 3-pointer 90 seconds into the second half before Okafor’s burst which included two huge fast-break dunks to put the Blue Devils ahead 54-44 with 16:19 to play. Nathan Boothe’s three-point play with just under 13 minutes left brought Toledo within 59-51, but the Blue Devils scored nine of the next 11 points, capped by Jones’ four-point play, to extend the Duke advantage to 68-53 with just over nine minutes remaining.

Okafor had a monster first half, going for 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting, but the Rockets made things interesting despite trailing 18-4 less than six minutes into the contest. Justise Winslow’s basket gave Duke a nine-point advantage with 3:25 remaining, but Toledo closed the half on a 9-4 run, getting a Drummond 3-pointer and a Brown jumper in the final minute to close within 41-37 at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Duke has won 115 straight home contests against non-conference competition. … Okafor has hit eight or more shots from the field in all six of his home games. … The Blue Devils have won all 11 of their games by double digits.

