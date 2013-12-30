Preview: Toledo at Kansas

Kansas looks to extend its nonconference home win streak to 68 games on Monday when the 16th-ranked Jayhawks host surprising Toledo. The unbeaten Rockets, averaging 86.2 points, are off to the program’s best start since the 1966-67 team opened with 14 consecutive wins. Toledo faces its toughest test against Kansas, which shot 54.3 percent in a convincing 86-64 victory over Georgetown on Dec. 21.

Forward Perry Ellis, averaging 13.3 points and 6.3 rebounds, left the Georgetown game early in the second half after taking an elbow to the back of his head, but he’s expected to be at full strength against the Rockets. Toledo boasts a plus-7.3 rebounding margin, but the Rockets will be tested by the Jayhawks’ formidable frontline. Freshman Joel Embiid has been a revelation as the Jayhawks’ starting center, and forward Tarik Black was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after collecting 17 points and six rebounds against Georgetown.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT TOLEDO (12-0): Five different players average in double figures for the Rockets, who are coming off an 85-66 win over Coppin State on Saturday. Senior wing Rian Pearson led the Rockets in scoring, rebounding and steals in each of the past two seasons, and he’s continued his strong play by averaging 16.6 points while shooting 53.8 percent from the field. The Rockets can’t compete with Kansas’ size near the basket, but five players average more than four rebounds with 6-6 forward J.D. Weatherspoon leading at six per game.

ABOUT KANSAS (8-3): Coach Bill Self gave his team four days off after the Georgetown win, and the break came at a good time for players such as freshman guard Wayne Selden, who has cooled since scoring 15 points against Duke on Nov. 12. “Since the Duke game, I think he’s been up and down,” Self told KUSports.com. “His health hasn’t been great, but it’s not anything structurally that’s bothering him. He just probably hasn’t felt 100 percent much in the last month or so.” Freshman guard Andrew Wiggins is averaging 15.5 points, but he’s missed 15 of his last 21 shots over the last two games.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas has outrebounded its opponent in 10 of its first 11 games.

2. The teams are meeting for only the second time, with Kansas winning 68-58 on Dec. 9, 2006.

3. G Julius Brown averages 7.3 assists for Toledo, which has won six straight road games dating back to last season.

PREDICTION: Kansas 84, Toledo 73