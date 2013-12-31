(Updated: CORRECTS times in graph 4 CORRECTS time in notes)

No. 17 Kansas 93, Toledo 83: Perry Ellis collected 21 points and 11 rebounds as the Jayhawks handed the visiting Rockets their first loss.

Naadir Tharpe had a career-high 20 points and eight assists and Andrew Wiggins added 20 points for Kansas (9-3), which shot 56.3 percent and outrebounded Toledo 44-28. Joel Embiid added 14 points and 10 rebounds to help the Jayhawks extend their non-conference home win streak to 68 games.

Nathan Boothe paced Toledo (12-1) with 15 points and J.D. Weatherspoon and Justin Drummond added 13 apiece. The Rockets, who entered the contest as one of eight remaining unbeaten teams in the country, lost despite shooting 46.4 percent from the field and forcing 18 turnovers.

Kansas held a 43-36 advantage at the break and extended its lead to 14 on Ellis’ three-point play with 15:34 remaining. Toledo cut the deficit to nine on Rian Pearson’s basket with 6:42 left, but the Jayhawks were able to hold on for their third straight win.

Tharpe was 7-for-8 from the field and made four 3-pointers for Kansas, which had two players record a double-double for the first time this season. Pearson had 10 points for the Rockets, whose 12-0 start was the school’s best since 1966-67.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kansas concludes its non-conference schedule at home against San Diego State on Sunday before opening Big 12 action at Oklahoma on Jan. 8. … Boothe made seven of his 13 shots from the field and added five assists before fouling out with 1:29 remaining. ... Kansas coach Bill Self called a timeout 35 seconds into the game after the Jayhawks committed two quick turnovers.