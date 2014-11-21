Preview: Toledo at Oregon

Oregon figures to get a tough test when it takes on visiting Toledo in the Legends Classic on Friday in Eugene. The Ducks are anchored by the Pac-12’s top returning scorer in Joseph Young, who is averaging 27 points a game after finishing last season at 18.9. Freshman Dillon Brooks is also making a big impression, averaging 14 points, four rebounds and two assists for Oregon.Toledo is coming off a tough 87-78 loss to No. 15 Virginia Commonwealth, a game in which the Rockets led at the half and the Rams didn’t pull away until late in the game. Toledo returns four starters from a team that lost in the MAC championship game and reached its eighth NIT. Center Nathan Boothe is off to a big start, leading the team in scoring (18.5) and ranked second in rebounds (seven).

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT TOLEDO (1-1): The top returning player is 5-10 senior guard Julius Brown, a first-team All-MAC pick last year after ranking No. 6 in the nation with six assists per game. Guard Justin Drummond, who joins Brown and Booth in averaging double-figure scoring (13.5 ppg), and forward J.D. Weatherspoon, averaging eight points and eight rebounds, also return to the starting lineup. Guard Jonathan Williams moved into the starting lineup after averaging 6.7 ppg off the bench as a freshman.

ABOUT OREGON (2-0): The Ducks are continuing their high-scoring ways - swamping Coppin State 107-65 in the opener and beating Detroit 83-66 - after finishing No. 8 in the nation and leading the Pac-12 at 88.1 points a game last season. Oregon isn’t afraid to launch from 3-point range, taking 33 shots from long distance against Detroit and making nine (27.3 percent). Joining Young and Brooks in double figures are Elgin Cook (12.5) and Jalil Abdul-Bassit (12), who is shooting 64.3 percent from the field.

TIP-INS

1. Dana Altman will go for coaching win No. 100 for Oregon, having reached 99 in just his fifth season at the school.

2. The Rockets won a school-record 27 games last season.

3. Young is 11-of-11 from the free throw line and was 86-of-91 in Pac-12 games in 2013-14.

PREDICTION: Oregon 82, Toledo 78