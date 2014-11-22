Oregon 78, Toledo 68: Joseph Young scored 24 points and the Ducks were 20-of-24 from the line in the victory over the visiting Rockets.Young was 7-of-13, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range and 7-of-7 from the line. Elgin Cook had 13 points and 12 rebounds and Dwayne Benjamin added 11 points and 12 boards as Oregon dominated the glass 46-36.

Julius Brown had 19 points, including a game-high four 3s, as the Rockets (1-2) of the Mid-American Conference tried to keep pace from beyond the arc with 27 attempts and making 11. J.D. Weatherspoon had 14 points and eight rebounds, and Jonathan Williams added 13 points.

The Ducks used a 10-2 run over a nearly four-minute span to take a 54-43 lead on Cook’s layup with 10:22 remaining. The Rockets faded as they made just 2-of-10 on 3-point attempts in the second half before Williams hit to pull Toledo within 62-56 with 5:46 to go.

Young hit consecutive 3-pointers, the second with 10 seconds remaining, to give the Ducks a 36-34 halftime lead. In between those shots, Brown gave the Rockets the lead with a 3-pointer in a half that saw both teams’ biggest lead at five points.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Young was 7-of-7 from the free-throw line and has made all of his 18 attempts this season. … The victory gives Coach Dana Altman 100 in his fifth season at Oregon. … The Rockets shot 40.7 percent from 3-point range but 35.9 percent inside the arc.