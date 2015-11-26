Toledo 89, San Jose State 74

Junior guard Jonathan Williams scored a career-high 26 points, and senior center Nathan Boothe recorded a triple-double in Toledo’s 89-74 victory over San Jose State on Wednesday night in the Great Alaska Shootout at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle.

Boothe had 12 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for Toledo (3-1). Sophomore guard Stuckey Mosley added 19 points and six rebounds.

Junior forward Frank Rogers and freshman forward Ryan Welage scored 16 points apiece for San Jose State (1-3). Senior guard Princeton Onwas had 14 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The teams traded leads over the first six minutes until Williams made a 3-pointer to give Toledo a 16-13 edge with 13:55 to play in the opening half. The Spartans went up 26-24 on a 3-pointer by Onwas, but Toledo responded with a 9-2 run and led 47-38 at the break.

San Jose State cut the deficit to six on a tip by Onwas with 15:34 to play in the second half and trailed by seven with 13:18 remaining, but Toledo withstood the charge.

Boothe and freshman forward Nate Navigato made timely 3-pointers to help the Rockets build a double-digit lead.