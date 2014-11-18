Preview: Toledo at VCU

No. 15 VCU looks to continue its winning ways when it hosts Toledo in the opening round of the Progressive Legends Classic on Tuesday. The Rams won their ninth consecutive season opener with an 85-69 triumph against Tennessee and turn their attention to extending their home winning streak to 21 games. “I‘m glad they were able to get this game under their belts,” coach Shaka Smart told reporters. “The first game there’s typically some jitters and some things go funky.”

The Rams have led the nation in steals per game for the last three seasons and recorded 10 against the Volunteers. VCU hopes its swarming defense can cause enough havoc to allow it to avenge a 60-59 loss to the Rockets in 2006. Toledo won a school-record 27 games last season and tipped off the new campaign with a 71-58 victory over Northern Arizona as it sets its sights on making a big early-season statement against the Rams.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TOLEDO (1-0): Nathan Boothe matched his career high with 19 points to go along with six rebounds in the win over the Lumberjacks. Julius Brown - who was named to the West Division Mid-American Conference preseason first team - was limited to 10 points on 3-for-11 shooting from the field. The Rockets struggled from the floor, missing nine of their 12 attempts from beyond the 3-point arc while turning the ball over 17 times on Sunday.

ABOUT VCU (1-0): Melvin Johnson poured in a game-high 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting as the Rams scored 26 points off turnovers to down the Volunteers and improve to 13-10 against major-conference opponents under Smart. Treveon Graham scored 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to record his 11th career double-double. JeQuan Lewis scored three points before leaving the game in the first half with concussion-like symptoms and is questionable for Tuesday’s contest.

TIP-INS

1. VCU’s last loss at the Siegel Center came on Jan. 26, 2013.

2. The Rams are 101-12 when scoring 70 points or more under Smart.

3. Toledo is 11-7 in its last 18 road games.

PREDICTION: VCU 77, Toledo 60