FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VCU 87, Toledo 78
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 19, 2014 / 1:41 AM / 3 years ago

VCU 87, Toledo 78

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CHANGES time to 12:17 at end of graph 4)

No. 15 VCU 87, Toledo 78: Briante Weber, who was suspended for the season opener, recorded 18 points, nine steals, eight rebounds and seven assists as the host Rams survived a scare from the Rockets in the opening round of the Progressive Legends Classic.

Melvin Johnson and Treveon Graham each scored 22 points for VCU (2-0), which went 24-of-34 from the free-throw line. Jordan Burgess added 11 points for the Rams, who won their 21st consecutive home game.

Nathan Boothe led the way with 18 points for Toledo (1-1), which committed 21 turnovers. Julius Brown scored 17 while J.D. Weatherspoon grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds and added 11 points for the Rockets, who managed only nine assists.

Brown and Boothe nailed back-to-back 3-pointers to put Toledo on top 21-20 and the Rockets made 15 of their 18 free-throw attempts in the first half to take a 45-42 edge into intermission. VCU took its biggest lead of the game at the time at 55-51 before Toledo answered with a 10-2 run to reclaim a four-point advantage with 12:17 left in the second half.

The Rams held the Rockets without a field goal for more than six minutes but only had a 69-68 lead to show for their efforts. Johnson knocked down a clutch triple to push the margin to 78-72 with 2:30 remaining and VCU went on to win its 12th straight home opener.

GAME NOTEBOOK: VCU went 9-of-25 from 3-point range while Toledo finished 8-of-18. … Rams G JeQuan Lewis missed the game with concussion-like symptoms … Toledo has lost 10 consecutive games to ranked opponents.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.