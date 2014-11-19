(Updated: CHANGES time to 12:17 at end of graph 4)

No. 15 VCU 87, Toledo 78: Briante Weber, who was suspended for the season opener, recorded 18 points, nine steals, eight rebounds and seven assists as the host Rams survived a scare from the Rockets in the opening round of the Progressive Legends Classic.

Melvin Johnson and Treveon Graham each scored 22 points for VCU (2-0), which went 24-of-34 from the free-throw line. Jordan Burgess added 11 points for the Rams, who won their 21st consecutive home game.

Nathan Boothe led the way with 18 points for Toledo (1-1), which committed 21 turnovers. Julius Brown scored 17 while J.D. Weatherspoon grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds and added 11 points for the Rockets, who managed only nine assists.

Brown and Boothe nailed back-to-back 3-pointers to put Toledo on top 21-20 and the Rockets made 15 of their 18 free-throw attempts in the first half to take a 45-42 edge into intermission. VCU took its biggest lead of the game at the time at 55-51 before Toledo answered with a 10-2 run to reclaim a four-point advantage with 12:17 left in the second half.

The Rams held the Rockets without a field goal for more than six minutes but only had a 69-68 lead to show for their efforts. Johnson knocked down a clutch triple to push the margin to 78-72 with 2:30 remaining and VCU went on to win its 12th straight home opener.

GAME NOTEBOOK: VCU went 9-of-25 from 3-point range while Toledo finished 8-of-18. … Rams G JeQuan Lewis missed the game with concussion-like symptoms … Toledo has lost 10 consecutive games to ranked opponents.