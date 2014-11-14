Preview: Towson at Alabama

After a disappointing campaign in 2013-14, Alabama looks for a fast start to the new season when it hosts Towson on Friday. The Crimson Tide returns four starters this year, including seniors Levi Randolph and Rodney Cooper to lead the back court. Forward Shannon Hale, named to the All-SEC Freshman Team last season after averaging 8.8 points and 3.6 rebounds, is a budding force for Alabama and is expected to take on an expanded role.

Coach Anthony Grant has an eye on gradual improvement for his squad. “My challenge for our guys is to get a little better every day,” Grant told Rolltide.com. “For the most part, I have been pleased with what they are giving on a daily basis.” After establishing a single-season school record with 25 wins a year ago, the Tigers are forced to forge forward without their top four scorers from last season.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT TOWSON (2013-14: 27-11): Without most of its offensive arsenal from last year, including two-time Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year Jerrelle Benimon, the Tigers are tasked with replacing 52 points and 23 rebounds per game. Guard Four McGlynn aims to step up to lead the attack after averaging 9.2 points and setting a school record by sinking 91.3 percent from the free throw line last season. Under coach Pat Skerry, Towson is 43-24 the last two seasons after a 5-57 mark from 2010-12.

ABOUT ALABAMA (2013-14: 13-19): With three transfers in Ricky Tarrant, Michael Kessens and John Gibson - all of whom practiced with the team last season, the Crimson Tide might not be as inexperienced as it appears at first glance. “The benefit of those guys who were here last year (is that) they got to practice every day, so they were already familiar with our terminology,” Grant said. Grant will lean on his leading returning scorer in Randolph (9.6 points last season) to pace the offense, while Jimmie Taylor and his 6-10 frame provides a presence down low after a team-leading 40 blocks in 2013-14.

TIP-INS

1. Alabama was 5-13 last season in games decided by 10 points or fewer.

2. Hale ranked just outside the top 20 among SEC players in 3-point percentage, knocking down 35.2 percent of his attempts.

3. In five seasons under Grant, Alabama is 65-16 at home and last season, the Crimson Tide outscored their opponents by an average of 9.5 points on home court.

PREDICTION: Alabama 68, Towson 60