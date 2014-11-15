Alabama 82, Towson 54: Levi Randolph scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds for his first career double-double as the host Crimson Tide turned away the Tigers in the season opener for both teams.

Randolph also matched a career best with four steals for Alabama (1-0), which forced 22 turnovers. Rodney Cooper tallied 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting for the Crimson Tide, who swatted away nine Tiger shots, led by four blocks from Jimmie Taylor, who tied his career best.

Four McGlynn led the way for Towson (0-1), scoring 15 points and grabbing five rebounds. Alex Gavrilovic contributed 14 points and John Davis added 10 to go with a game-high 12 rebounds for the Tigers, who shot just 36 percent from the field.

Towson kept it close in the early going, using a McGlynn 3-pointer to pull to within 26-25 with just under five minutes left. Randolph paced the offense early for the Crimson Tide, notching nine points and five rebounds by halftime as Alabama hit the break up 39-30.

The Crimson Tide came out of the locker room after halftime on a 16-7 run to build a more comfortable lead, and after A.J. Astroth split a pair of free throws to pull the Tigers to within 57-42 just past the halfway mark of the final frame, Randolph capped eight unanswered points with an emphatic dunk to thwart any chance of a comeback. Randolph added another bucket minutes later and Devin Mitchell followed by connecting from beyond the arc to cement the outcome as Alabama coasted to the final buzzer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Alabama plucked away 14 steals and dished out 17 assists, while giving the ball up just seven times itself. … McGlynn, who set the school record by converting 91.3 percent of his free throw attempts last year, did not get to the line against the Crimson Tide. … Alabama improved to 66-16 at home under coach Anthony Grant.