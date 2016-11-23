Robinson scores 24, BC outlasts Towson

Jerome Robinson continued his hot streak, scoring a career-high 24 points to lead Boston College to an 80-70 home victory over Towson in a non-bracket game of the Barclays Center Classic on Tuesday night at Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Robinson, who came in averaging 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in the last two games, had his career high for the second straight game, having scored 22 in Sunday's win over Stony Brook.

On Tuesday, he added five rebounds and four assists as the Eagles (3-1) won their third straight after losing to Nicholls State at home in the opener. Robinson had four free throws and a key steal to help put the game away

Boston College moves on to Brooklyn and will face Kansas State on Friday and either Maryland or Richmond on Saturday. Towson, meanwhile, hosts the other bracket of the tournament, and faces Stony Brook on Friday and either Hampton or Roger Morris Saturday.

Ky Bowman added 14 points, including four late free throws, while Connar Tava had 13 points and eight rebounds and Jordan Chatman 10 points for the Eagles.

Mike Morsell led the Tigers (2-2) with 24 points and Arnaud William Adala Moto added 18 for Towson, which was coming off a five-point loss to then-No. 24 Maryland.

The Eagles shot 46 percent from the floor and 35 percent from 3-point range in the first half but hit just 26.1 percent from the floor and went 1-for-9 from behind the arc after halftime, allowing Towson to come back and take its first lead at 51-50 with 13:57 left in the game.

Towson coach Pat Skerry hails from nearby Medford, Mass., and played and was an assistant at Tufts College. He also was the head coach at local Curry and was an assistant at Stonehill and Northeastern as well as Providence and Rhode Island.