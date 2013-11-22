Preview: Towson at Kansas

Kansas begins its first appearance in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament with a home matchup against Towson on Friday. The third-ranked Jayhawks, who have won 65 straight non-conference games at home, will then resume play in the tournament against Wake Forest in the Bahamas on Thanksgiving. Kansas followed up its impressive win against then-No. 4 Duke with an 86-66 triumph over Iona on Tuesday to improve to 3-0 for the seventh time under head coach Bill Self.

Standout freshman Andrew Wiggins had 13 points against the Gaels, while forward Perry Ellis scored 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting and freshman center Joel Embiid had a breakout game with 16 points on 7-of-7 shooting and 13 rebounds. Towson, the favorite in the Colonial Athletic Association, certainly looked the part in a 3-0 start before falling flat at Villanova on Sunday. Leading scorer Jerrelle Benimon was the long Tiger in double figures with 11 points in a 78-44 setback.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT TOWSON (3-1): Benimon is the favorite to win CAA player of the year and at times has carried the Tigers, but his play has been a bit inconsistent so far. The senior forward was 1-for-8 from the floor in the season opener against Navy and went 3-for-8 while committing five turnovers against Villanova. In between, Benimon had 53 total points in wins over Morgan State and Temple.

ABOUT KANSAS (3-0): While the spotlight will be on Wiggins for most of the season and while Embiid received loads of attention following his breakout performance, Ellis has been the best Jayhawk so far. He is 21-for-29 from the floor in averaging a team-high 19 points, and has pulled down eight boards a game while committing just three total turnovers in 96 minutes. Ellis began to emerge as a scoring threat as a freshman late last season and is a remarkable 36-for-47 from the floor in his last five regular-season games.

TIP-INS

1. Tigers sharpshooter Four McGlynn is 8-for-20 from beyond the arc and 0-for-2 inside it.

2. Towson hosts the mainland portion of the Battle 4 Atlantis with a two-day tournament from Nov. 29-30 that will feature The Citadel, Abilene Christian and West Alabama.

3. Kansas has won the only two prior meetings, including a 100-54 victory in the 2011 Maui Invitational.

PREDICTION: Kansas 84, Towson 68