Trimble, Terps overcome 13-point deficit to beat Towson

Melo Trimble scored 27 points, freshman Justin Jackson added 21 and the Maryland Terrapins rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit to defeat pesky Towson, 71-66 Sunday at Xfinity Center in College Park, Md.

Trimble, who made 16-of-17 free throw attempts, sank a pair with 1:26 to give Maryland a 68-66 lead. Towson's Deshaun Morman and Mike Morsell each missed 3-pointers down the stretch and the Terrapins (4-0) hit 3-of-4 free throws to seal the win.

Morsell led Towson (2-1) with 17 points and Morman added 15 as the Tigers, from the Colonial Athletic Conference, came up short of getting their first win over the Terrapins in 13 tries. Adala Moto, Arnaud William added 11 points and 12 rebounds for Towson.

The Tigers, keyed by Morsell and Morman, opened the second half with a 15-2 run and following a Brian Starr layup led 49-36 with 14:35 remaining.

Maryland rallied and Jackson's 3-pointer pulled them within 50-48 with 11:31 left. The Terrapins later tied it at 56 on a 3-pointer by Anthony Cowan (12 points).

Trimble gave Maryland its first lead of the half, 61-58, when he sank a corner 3-pointer with 6:36 remaining.

Mormon tied the score at 64 on a dunk with 3:01 left.

Towson made its first eight free throws, but finished just 15 of 23. Maryland converted 26 of 32.

Maryland shot 35.3 percent (18 of 51) from the field, including 9 of 26 from 3-point range, while Towson managed 36.5 percent (23 of 63) and 5 of 15 beyond the arc.

The Tigers used a 28-13 rebounding margin to lead 36-34 at halftime. Morsell scored eight points in the half and his 3-pointer with 1:44 left gave the Tigers their biggest lead of the half, 34-29.