Preview: Towson at Oregon State

Oregon State will try to avoid a second consecutive upset at the hands of visiting Towson when the teams meet Wednesday night. The Tigers overcame a 19-point second-half deficit before Marcus Damas drilled an 18-footer at the overtime buzzer to shock the Beavers in their home arena last December. Oregon State seems more prepared to avoid such a letdown, as it entered the week leading NCAA Division I in field-goal percentage (54.9) and featuring two of the nation’s top scorers.

Roberto Nelson and Devon Collier experienced the humbling defeat to the Tigers last season, which ended a five-game winning streak for Oregon State and began a slide of 16 losses in the final 21 games. Nelson, a 6-4 guard, is averaging 24.7 points and 4.7 assists and Collier, a 6-8 forward, is averaging 22.7 points and 10 rebounds. The main threat for Towson is 6-8 forward Jerrelle Benimon, who is averaging 16.5 points and 10.1 rebounds and scorched the Beavers for 20 points and a career-high 21 rebounds last season.

ABOUT TOWSON (7-4): Also back this season is Damas, a 6-7 forward who has struggled with consistency but is still averaging 11.2 points. Damas has three games with three or fewer points this season and four games with 16 or more. Towson is hoping Timajh Parker-Rivera can build off his last game, when the 6-7 sophomore forward made all five of his field-goal attempts and scored a career-high 10 points in a 30-point win against Central Pennsylvania.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (5-2): Angus Brandt has been a nice addition after the 6-10 center missed all but four games last season with a torn ACL. He’s contributing 11.3 points and five rebounds per game while helping cover for the absence of last season’s leading rebounder, Eric Moreland, who is suspended until Jan. 9 for violating team rules. Brandt has been especially strong at home, averaging 14.2 points and six rebounds while shooting 55.8 percent from the floor.

TIP-INS

1. After shooting 39 percent in the season opener against Coppin State, the Beavers are shooting 57.8 percent over their last six games.

2. Collier has scored at least 20 points in five consecutive games, the longest streak for an Oregon State player since Gary Payton did it in 1990.

3. Collier entered the week shooting 69.4 percent from the field, second-best among Division I players.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 84, Towson 80