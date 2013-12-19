(Updated: CORRECTS McGlynn points in graph 3)

Oregon State 76, Towson 67: Angus Brandt scored a career-high 27 points as the host Beavers avenged a loss to Towson from a year ago.

Devon Collier added 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Oregon State (6-2), which shot 45.5 percent from the field after entering the game leading the nation at 54.9. Roberto Nelson, the nation’s third-leading scorer at 24.7, was ejected in the first half for throwing a punch at Marcus Damas of Towson.

Mike Burwell scored a career-high 20 points for Towson (7-5). Damas contributed 14 points, Four McGlynn finished with 12 and Jerrelle Benimon had 11 for the Tigers.

Collier, Nelson and fellow starter Challe Barton each picked up two fouls in the first nine minutes, but the Beavers never trailed. With the score tied at 20 at the midway point of the opening half, Oregon State followed with 10 unanswered points and eventually took a 41-29 lead into the half.

The Tigers didn’t fade away after falling behind by 21 points with just over 10 minutes remaining. They pulled within nine with 5:10 left, but the Beavers sealed the win by shooting 10-for-12 from the free throw line in the final 1:02.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Brandt, a 6-10 senior center, established his previous career high of 22 points in the second-to-last game of the 2011-12 season and then suffered a season-ending torn ACL in the fourth game a year ago. … Collier had his streak of five straight games with with at least 20 points ended, the longest streak for an Oregon State player since Gary Payton in 1990. … Benimon, who came in averaging 16.5 points and 10.1 rebounds and scorched the Beavers for 20 points and a career-high 21 rebounds in the overtime win last season, added 12 rebounds and five assists.