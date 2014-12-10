Preview: Towson at Temple

Through the early portion of the season, Temple has proven to be a much better team at home. The Owls take aim at a fifth win in as many home games this season when they host Towson on Wednesday. Temple is 1-3 in neutral-site and road games, although the win came Saturday in a 58-57 triumph over La Salle at the Palestra in Philadelphia.

Quenton DeCosey scored 19 points in that contest for the Owls, who converted 6-of-11 from 3-point range in their best shooting performance - by far - of the young season. Temple is one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the nation at 24.6 percent, with DeCosey (40.6 percent) the only Owls player connecting at better than 33.3 percent from outside the arc. Towson had won seven straight games before absorbing a 78-46 loss to Georgetown on Sunday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT TOWSON (7-2): The Tigers had averaged 84.3 points in their previous four games before their dud against the Hoyas on Sunday. Towson missed all 12 of its 3-pointers in that contest and committed 17 turnovers against only four assists. Four McGlynn (13.6 points) and John Davis (11.3) are the top scorers for the Tigers, while Davis - a Philadelphia native - pulls down 9.2 rebounds on average and has four double-doubles in the last five games.

ABOUT TEMPLE (5-3): In addition to DeCosey’s 19 points, the Owls got a big boost against La Salle from junior Jaylen Bond, who recorded 11 points off the bench, in addition to five rebounds, five steals and four assists. “I could do a lot better on both ends of the court,” Bond said, via CSNPhilly.com. “As the season goes on, I’ll do a lot better on both ends.” Will Cummings, who averaged 16.8 points on 44.8 percent shooting last season, is off to a poor start as a senior, averaging 14 points on 32.7 percent from the field.

TIP-INS

1. Cummings is shooting 10-of-37 over his last three games.

2. The Owls rank 302nd in the nation in scoring (60.8) and 342nd in field-goal percentage (35.9).

3. Towson defeated visiting Temple 75-69 in last year’s meeting.

PREDICTION: Towson 69, Temple 67