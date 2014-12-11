(Updated: CHANGES ... to ignite a 14-7 run ... in 4TH graph)

Temple 76, Towson 64: Will Cummings continued to struggle from the field but shot 15-of-17 from the free-throw line en route to a season-high 22 points as the host Owls prevailed.

Cummings was 3-of-13 from the floor and Quenton Decosey was 3-of-11 but knocked down 9-of-11 foul shots for 16 points as Temple (6-3) overcame a hideous start to improve to 5-0 at home. Daniel Dingle contributed 11 points while Jaylen Bond notched 10 points and nine boards.

Towson (7-3), which has lost two straight following a seven-game winning streak, shot well from 3-point range (9-of-19) but made just 11 of its 44 shots from inside the arc. Four McGlynn was 4-of-6 from 3-point range and Alex Gavrilovic was 3-of-3 as the duo finished with 20 and 17 points, respectively, while teammate John Davis contributed 11 points and 14 rebounds.

In an ugly first half, the scoreboard read 2-2 six minutes into the game and Towson did not reach double figures until approximately six minutes remained in the half. The Owls finally caught a bit of a rhythm behind Bond, who made a jumper and a layup to ignite a 14-7 run late in the session to spark the hosts to a 25-20 halftime lead.

Temple extended its cushion to as many as 16 midway through the second half before two sets of back-to-back 3-pointers by Gavrilovic and McGlynn made it 55-49 with 7 1/2 minutes to go. McGlynn knocked down another 3 with less than five minutes left to keep the Tigers within six, but Obi Enechionyia’s three-point play and a 3-pointer by Josh Brown pushed the lead back to double digits just over a minute later.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Towson missed 23 of its first 26 shots while Temple started 0-of-5 from the field and 0-of-4 from the foul line in the first 4 1/2 minutes. ... Cummings is shooting 13-of-50 over his last four games. ... Gavrilovic was the only player who scored off the Tigers’ bench.