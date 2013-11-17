Preview: Towson at Villanova

Three days after defeating one Philadelphia school, Towson takes aim at Villanova when the Tigers visit the Wildcats on Sunday. Temple, one of Villanova’s Big 5 brethren, absorbed a 75-69 loss to Towson on Thursday as Jerrelle Benimon led the Tigers with a career-high 32 points and 10 rebounds. Towson outrebounded Temple by 10, which immediately caught Jay Wright’s attention, as the Villanova coach said earlier this week: “Towson comes in off a very impressive victory over a tough Temple team. They have four seniors who have earned the right to be on a successful team. This is a great rebounding team.”

Benimon is averaging 13.7 rebounds through the Tigers’ first three games, while Marcus Damas pulled down 10 boards against the Owls. The Wildcats, meanwhile, are not a particularly big team, as freshman guard Josh Hart is the team’s third-leading rebounder. Still, the Wildcats have plenty of bulk to contend with the Tigers, thanks to bruising forward JayVaughn Pinkston and hard-nosed center Daniel Ochefu.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT TOWSON (3-0): Benimon, a transfer from Georgetown, earned the praise of Wright, who said, “Benimon presents one of the toughest matchups we’ve seen.” Not only does Benimon lead the team in scoring and rebounding, but also averages team highs of 3.3 assists and 2.0 blocks. However, he is not a 3-point shooter, having gone 0-for-2 on the year, but fortunately for Towson, Damas (6-for-12), Four McGlynn (6-for-13) and Mike Burwell (4-for-8) have been hot from long range to start the season.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (1-1): In Wednesday’s win over Mount St. Mary‘s, Darrun Hilliard and Hart combined to score 35 points on 15-of-18 shooting. Pinkston led the way for the Wildcats that night with 21 points and averages a team-high 21.5 points on the season. Ryan Arcidiacono, a sophomore guard who was Villanova’s second-leading scorer in 2012-13, has dealt with bruised ribs through the season’s first week and is just 4-of-12 for 12 points.

TIP-INS

1. While Ochefu is a big body at 6-11, 245 pounds, he is not an offensive threat for the Wildcats, having attempted only six shots - making one - in 27 minutes.

2. Wright, who also coached at Hofstra for seven seasons, is 12-1 in his career against Towson.

3. This is a preliminary round game in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament.

PREDICTION: Villanova 77, Towson 73 (OT)