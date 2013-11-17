Villanova 78, Towson 44: James Bell scored 20 points and the Wildcats’ defense forced 24 turnovers in a crisp home victory over the Tigers.

Bell made three 3-pointers as part of a 7-for-12 shooting effort that was complemented by his four rebounds, three steals and a pair of blocks. Villanova (3-0) had three other players reach double figures in points - JayVaughn Pinkston and Ryan Arcidiacono with 12 points apiece and Darrun Hilliard with 10.

Jerrelle Benimon, who scored 32 points in Thursday’s win over Temple, only had 11 on 3-of-8 shooting in this one. Towson (3-1) had no other players in double figures, though John Davis contributed nine points and eight boards.

Benimon committed a turnover on the first play of the game, setting the tone for a hideous first half for Towson. The Tigers finished with 18 turnovers in the opening 20 minutes - five by Benimon and three apiece by Marcus Damas, Mike Burwell and Rafriel Guthrie. Bell had 11 points in the opening half for Villanova, which initiated the game with a 22-6 run and never looked back.

The Wildcats scored 15 of the first 19 points in the second half, including a pair of baskets by Bell and two buckets by Pinkston. The Tigers gave themselves no chance to contend as they shot only 30.9 percent from the field, 2-of-17 from the arc and 8-of-19 from the free-throw line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Tigers only had seven turnovers in their win over Temple. ... Tony Chennault chipped in six points, seven rebounds and five assists off the bench for the Wildcats. ... Villanova F Daniel Ochefu led his team with eight rebounds and four blocks.